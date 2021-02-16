California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Natera worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

