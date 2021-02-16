California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of VEREIT worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

