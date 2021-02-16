Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.46 Million

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $517.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.17 million and the highest is $526.50 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

