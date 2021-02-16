Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.27. 2,577,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,947,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $29,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

