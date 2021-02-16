Callisto Network Price Up 194.8% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $14.98 million and $559,706.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 194.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

