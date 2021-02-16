Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.2%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.61. 3,083,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,313,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $978.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

