Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 18.5% Higher

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.18. 15,976,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 11,572,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 2,165.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

