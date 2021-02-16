Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.10

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
