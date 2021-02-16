Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.10

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

In other news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.