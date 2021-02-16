Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.41.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.