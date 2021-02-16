Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Shares of BIDU opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $322.89.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

