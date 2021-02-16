Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

