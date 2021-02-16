Camden National Bank Sells 772 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 357,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 68,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,957,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $790,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $9,301,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.