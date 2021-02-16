Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.45

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.45 and last traded at C$21.41, with a volume of 1268343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of -155.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.