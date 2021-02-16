Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.77

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 158152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,704 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cameco by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 770,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

