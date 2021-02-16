Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.97

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 3102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.