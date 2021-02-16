Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.97

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 3102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.