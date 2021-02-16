Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.51. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 9,359 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

