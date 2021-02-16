Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.96

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 235660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.05.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Canaan by 26.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.