Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.96

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 235660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.05.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.