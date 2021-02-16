Canaccord Genuity Downgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Sell

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.