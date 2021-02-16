Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $12.86. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 276,423 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

