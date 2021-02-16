Canaccord Genuity Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $39.50

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $39.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

