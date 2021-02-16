Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.70. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 134,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$664.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

