Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after buying an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,229,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

