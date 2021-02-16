Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.53

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.53 and last traded at C$114.02, with a volume of 293777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.7299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

