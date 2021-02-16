Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.98. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

