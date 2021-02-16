Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 196,350 shares valued at $6,200,524.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$40.33 billion and a PE ratio of -68.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

