Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18. 2,346,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,521,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.