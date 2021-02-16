Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18. 2,346,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,521,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.