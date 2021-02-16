Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.76

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.76 and last traded at C$28.46, with a volume of 43822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

