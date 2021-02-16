Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 9.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.51. 964,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 961,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

