Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Shares of Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.45, but opened at C$0.39. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.01 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

