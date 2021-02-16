Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.24

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 30333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEMY. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

