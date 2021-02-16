Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,081 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 23,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,876. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.