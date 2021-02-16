Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,283. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

