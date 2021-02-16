Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

