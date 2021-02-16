Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

