Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 10,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,697. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

