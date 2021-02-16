Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.00. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.62. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

