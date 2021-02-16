Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.39. 21,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

