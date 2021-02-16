Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,703 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.