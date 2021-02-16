Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.17

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and traded as high as $16.21. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,308 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capitala Finance stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Capitala Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

