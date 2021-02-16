CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of CapitaLand stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.
About CapitaLand
