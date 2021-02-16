CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CapitaLand stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

