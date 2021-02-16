Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.57

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 7763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

