Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 782,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 568,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,336 shares of company stock worth $567,716 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

