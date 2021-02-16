Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRLFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.