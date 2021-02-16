Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.69

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.69 and last traded at $159.90, with a volume of 2004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,402.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,883 shares in the company, valued at $30,634,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock worth $11,371,176 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

