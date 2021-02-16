Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the period. Cardtronics makes up 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 7.96% of Cardtronics worth $125,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89.

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.