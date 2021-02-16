Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Upgraded at Commerzbank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZMWY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.