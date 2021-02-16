Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post sales of $975.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.00 million and the highest is $979.00 million. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $3,240,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

