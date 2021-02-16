CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading Up 6.1%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 7,729,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,102,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

