Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.35. Carmanah Technologies shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 398,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$134.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

