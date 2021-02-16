CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE KMX traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $122.36. 1,181,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,195. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

